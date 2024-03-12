Abohar: 71 farmers booked for ‘rail roko’ stir

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 11

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against 71 farmers for blocking a rail track here on Sunday as part of the ‘rail roko’ protest.

According to information, farmers under the leadership of BKU (Khosa) secretary Gunwant Singh had blocked the track at the railway station here from 12 noon to 4 pm. Hundreds of passengers had to face a lot of trouble.

A case was registered at the RPF station here against Gunwant Singh and 70 other farmers under Section 38 of the Railway Traffic Act.

#Abohar