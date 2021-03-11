92 fined Rs 59.11 lakh for power theft in Mohali

Chandigarh, June 5
Dealing with power theft complaints sternly, PSPCL teams have conducted raids in different parts of Mohali circle and fined 92 consumers Rs 59.11 lakh for the offence and unauthorised use.
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday said PSPCL teams had conducted raids in various villages, including Kandala, Naraingarh, Dhakauli, Thuha, etc., in Zirakpur and Banur subdivisions. At least 16 cases of power theft were detected by different teams. Four cases of unauthorised use of electricity were also found during the exercise. A fine to the tune of Rs 16.67 lakh had been imposed on consumers, he added.
The drive was also carried out in Jhampur village and Sector 123 of the Mohali division and 29 cases of theft and unauthorised use of electricity were detected. Offenders were fined Rs. 21.44 lakh. “On finding some electricity meters dubious, teams sent these to the lab for further examination,” he added.
