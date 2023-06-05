AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 6

AAP MLA from Baba Bakala Dalbir Singh Tong met with an accident on Chandigarh road near Langriya village in Nawanshahr on Monday.

Dalbir Singh Tong. Tribune file

Tong suffered injuries and has been referred to Amritsar, SSP Bhagirath Meena said.

The MLAs Fortuner car collided with a Swift.

An elderly man has lost his life in the accident.

#Baba Bakala #Dalbir Singh Tong #Nawanshahr