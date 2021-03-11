AAP opposed more powers to BSF: Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Welcoming the realisation on part of the AAP government of the “harsh security challenges” Punjab is faced with, by seeking additional central security forces, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today reminded the party of its strong opposition to the Centre’s move last year when it decided to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 to 30 km.

“At the time, both AAP as well as Congress leaders had created hell about the Centre’s decision, but good, now AAP at least has realised the need and importance of that decision (to extend operational jurisdiction of the BSF),” he said in a statement here today.

Capt Amarinder reiterated his warning that Punjab was faced with serious security threats from across the border. “So far, the AAP government, particularly its Delhi-based leader Arvind Kejirwal, consistently denied everything, but now they seem to have realised the intensity of the threat and have requested the Centre for extra forces,” he observed. He advised CM Bhagwant Mann to repose faith in the best police force in the country.