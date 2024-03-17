 Activists oppose CAA in Malerkotla, hand over memorandum to ADC : The Tribune India

  Punjab
Activists oppose CAA in Malerkotla, hand over memorandum to ADC

Malerkotla ADC receives a memorandum addressed to the President of India from activists.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 16

The notification of the Citizen Amendment Act rules just prior to Lok Sabha elections seems to have made the victory flag hoisting an uphill task for BJP allies in Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies.

Office-bearers and activists of certain Muslim and Sikh outfits have started opposing the Union Government’s move terming it an attempt to polarise the citizens for alleged ulterior motive of harnessing political mileage. They have also sought intervention of the President of India Droupadi Murmu for seeking ‘justice’ for their communities. The Congress party and its allies are not an exception to discontentment of members of various minority groups living in the region.

Led by Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar (Fateh) president Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, activists of various Sikh and Muslim outfits sent a memorandum to President of India Draupadi Murmu through Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Harbans Singh, after registering dissent to the rules though a protest march.

Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar (Fateh) Malerkotla president Baljinder Singh Lasoi said members of minority communities of the state in general and those living this region in particular were upset over the alleged discrimination meted by successive governments led by the BJP and the Congress. “Though earlier governments too had been discriminating against us, the recent notification of CAA rules seems to be final blow to squeeze rights and identity of minorities including Sikhs, Muslims and Christians,” said Lasoi, adding that a large number of office-bearers and activists of various outfits had threatened to oppose BJP in ensuing Lok Sabha election in case the notification is not withdrawn immediately.

Led by Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, the protestors handed over a memorandum demanding withdrawal of the notification to the President of India through ADC (G) Harbans Singh.

Alleged atrocities against minorities, Chandigarh as independent capital and High Court of the state, ‘Bandi Singhs’ languishing in jails, detention of individuals at Dibrugarh jail, hate crime against Muslim men and women, inaction in case of 2002 Gujarat riots and 1984 anti-Sikh riots, were cited as examples of discrimination against minorities in communiqué addressed to the President.

