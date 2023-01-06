Admn changes in mines dept

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Under attack from the Opposition over the increasing prices of sand and gravel, the state government on Thursday made administrative changes in the Department of Mines and Geology, by replacing Krishan Kumar with Gurkirat Kirpal Singh as Secretary. DPS Kharbanda has been given the charge of Director against a vacant post. TNS

Multiple vehicles collide in fog

Muktsar: Multiple vehicles collided due to fog at Bathinda chowk in Malout town this morning. Luckily, no loss of life was reported. Some onlookers immediately provided help to those injured. TNS

Cellphone seized from inmate

Sangrur: The jail authorities seized a mobile phone from an inmate and a case has been registered against him. “After confiscating a mobile from the jail, authorities wrote letter to us and we have registered a cases against jail inmate Deepak Kumar. We are conducting further investigations,” said Head Constable Gurlal Singh. TNS

Wheat straw for cattle gutted

Abohar: About 50 bales of wheat straw that were stacked for use as cattle feed were gutted on Thursday as a fire broke out in Ajit Nagar behind PUDA Colony near the Abohar-Fazilka bypass. Fire tenders were called and a JCB machine was deployed to remove the stacks that fire had not engulfed yet.