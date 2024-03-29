Punjab Agricultural University convenes talks on sustainable farm practices

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

Progressive farmers and solution providers for sustainable farming from 18 villages came together at the ‘Farmers Convening’ held here at the Punjab Agricultural University. One of the main aims behind them coming under one roof was to tackle the prevalent issue of stubble burning through discussions on sustainable practices, particularly effective crop residue management. Organised by Clean Air Punjab — a citizen’s collective working on the issue of air pollution — the programme saw over 65 farmers and thematic experts attending the event.

During the discussions, participants engaged in fruitful deliberations aimed at identifying challenges hindering the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, exploring innovative solutions and alternative methodologies for crop residue management, and cultivating a landscape in harmony with ecological stewardship.

The highlight of the convergence was the development of a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of sustainable crop residue management practices. This roadmap is expected to mitigate environmental degradation and enhance agricultural resilience, paving the way towards zero burning in agricultural landscapes.

Speaking at the event about the Agromet Bulletin by the Meteorological Department, a crucial initiative that has been instrumental in boosting rice and wheat productivity while mitigating environmental risks for farmers, Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, Principal Scientist (Agrometeorology) from Punjab Agricultural University said, “Through the Agromet Bulletin developed by the Meteorological Department, we have empowered farmers to not only optimise economic benefits but also combat environmental and climate change risks. Leveraging this tool effectively can significantly reduce GHG emissions, fostering sustainable agriculture for generations.”

Palwinder Singh, a progressive farmer, highlighted the importance of alternate practices. Singh said, “If we refrain from burning paddy stubble, it improves soil health and fertility, reduces the need for fertilisers, lowers overall wheat crop costs, boosts yield, and enhances crop resilience to changing climatic conditions. Speaking on diversification, Gurbinder Bajwa, another farmer, emphasised that paddy stubble should not be burned. He said, “Our mission should be to work towards a fire-free, puddle-free, paddy-free, poison-free Punjab.”

