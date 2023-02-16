Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, February 16
A village youth was murdered with sharp-edged weapons allegedly by his three friends at Buraj Hussan village near Phillaur on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Raman Kumar.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said an altercation between the deceased and the accused over a mobile phone turned violent.
The DSP said the accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Lovepreet Singh Khatti and Davinder Singh, residents of the same village.
The DSP said Gopi refused to return Raman’s phone and the altercation turned into violence.
All three accused are at large. Raids are being conducted to nab them.
Police have registered a case. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem at Civil Hospital, Phillaur, said the DSP.
