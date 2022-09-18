ASI suspended, 11 cops shifted

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 17

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mandeep Sidhu has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and transferred 11 police personnel for “not taking” the required action against drug smugglers.

The police also seized drug money and vehicles during a search operation carried out on Saturday.

“For failing to take the required action against drug smugglers, we have suspended ASI Balkar Singh, posted at the Sunam jail post, and have initiated a departmental inquiry. We have also transferred 11 police personnel from the jail post to the Sangrur Police Lines and other stations,” said the SSP.