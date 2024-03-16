Aspirants bank on assistance during natural calamities to secure ticket

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 15

Probable candidates for Lok Sabha elections and their supporters are all set to utilise the philanthropy extended during natural calamities and public gatherings for buttressing election campaigns in their respective regions of Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur LS constituencies.

Distribution of ration, medicines, fodder for cattle and organising langar, were facilities provided by prosperous residents during COVID period, rains, floods with intent to harness political support during their own elections or their leaders.

Satvir Singh Sheera Banbhaura, who had unsuccessfully contested 2022 Assembly election from Amargarh as independent candidate, admitted that he had spent huge amounts on promotion of sports and philanthropy during Covid, floods and contributed generously during farmer’s agitation with intent to harness political support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of which he was an active member then.

“However, when state leaders in the AAP did not bother to recognise my contributions at the time of deciding candidates in the region, I decided to contest election as an independent candidate,” said Banbhaura acknowledging that he had already started meeting beneficiaries of his projects in the past.

Though the Punjab Election Commission had disqualified Banbhaura from contesting election for three years for not submitting election expenses, Banbhaura claimed to have initiated process for challenging his dismissal by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C, as he (Banbhaura) had already initiated process for challenging the decision.

Congress Councillor Deepak Sharma and SAD Councillor Aman Afridi said they, like several other leaders, had prepared lists of residents who had availed facilities provided by them during Covid and other natural calamities for facilitating election campaigns of their respective party candidates.

‘Contributed generously’

Satvir Singh Sheera Banbhaura, who had unsuccessfully contested 2022 Assembly election from Amargarh as independent candidate, admitted that he had spent huge amounts on promotion of sports and philanthropy during Covid, floods and contributed generously during farmer’s agitation with intent to harness political support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of which he was an active member then. He acknowledged that he had already started meeting beneficiaries of his projects in the past.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla #Sangrur