BJP leader files complaint with Cyber Cell against Arvind Kejriwal for using 'objectionable' words against PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Ex-bureaucrat-turned-politician Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju has lodged a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using ‘abusive’ language against PM Narendra Modi on social media.

In his complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell, Punjab, BJP leader Dr Raju quoted objectionable words like ‘psychopath’, ‘mental’, ‘joined hands with Pakistan’, used by the AAP national convener referring to the PM on Twitter.

Dr Raju said using such words not only spread hatred among society, but vitiate the peace. He said such words could never be held appropriate to be used for the PM.

Sources said Dr Raju filed an online complaint whose hard copy, too, would be submitted to the office of the Cyber Cell, Punjab.

