BJP leader files complaint with Cyber Cell against Arvind Kejriwal for using 'objectionable' words against PM Modi

Amritsar, May 9
Ex-bureaucrat-turned-politician Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju has lodged a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using ‘abusive’ language against PM Narendra Modi on social media.
In his complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell, Punjab, BJP leader Dr Raju quoted objectionable words like ‘psychopath’, ‘mental’, ‘joined hands with Pakistan’, used by the AAP national convener referring to the PM on Twitter.
Dr Raju said using such words not only spread hatred among society, but vitiate the peace. He said such words could never be held appropriate to be used for the PM.
Sources said Dr Raju filed an online complaint whose hard copy, too, would be submitted to the office of the Cyber Cell, Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...