BSF shoots down drone in Tarn Taran, seizes 3 kg drugs

Chandigarh, October 27
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the international border in Tarn Taran on Friday morning and seized 3 kg narcotics that it was ferrying.
BSF intercepted the drone near Mastgarh village, an officer said.
A joint search was carried out with Punjab Police, during which troops recovered a red polyester bag containing three packets suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, from the fields near the village, he added.
Yesterday, security agencies had recovered over 6 kg narcotics near the international border in Gurdaspur.
During a joint search, a large white-coloured bag was found in the fields near Adhian village, which contained six smaller packets wrapped with silver adhesive tape, weighing 6.279 kg.
In addition, a Chinese drone was recovered on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar yesterday, while a small plastic bottle containing 360 grams narcotics was recovered from the fields near Daoke village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...