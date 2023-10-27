BSF shoots down drone in Tarn Taran, seizes 3 kg drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the international border in Tarn Taran on Friday morning and seized 3 kg narcotics that it was ferrying.

BSF intercepted the drone near Mastgarh village, an officer said.

A joint search was carried out with Punjab Police, during which troops recovered a red polyester bag containing three packets suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, from the fields near the village, he added.

Yesterday, security agencies had recovered over 6 kg narcotics near the international border in Gurdaspur.

During a joint search, a large white-coloured bag was found in the fields near Adhian village, which contained six smaller packets wrapped with silver adhesive tape, weighing 6.279 kg.

In addition, a Chinese drone was recovered on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar yesterday, while a small plastic bottle containing 360 grams narcotics was recovered from the fields near Daoke village.

