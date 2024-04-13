BSF to expand bee-keeping projects in Punjab camps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

All Border Security Force (BSF) establishments located in Punjab will take up bee-keeping. This project will not only help contain the population of bees affected by climate change but also boost employment opportunities for the youth in the border belt.

Under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, BSF’s Punjab Frontier has significantly advanced scientific beekeeping activity on its campuses. The project was reviewed by Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier during a vist to one of the battalions.

#Border Security Force BSF #Climate change #Environment