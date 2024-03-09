Cops, protesters of Berozgar Sanjha Morcha clash in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 8

Members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha Punjab and the police entered into a scuffle today when they were going to gherao the residence of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Sangrur.

Later, the administration got a meeting of the union fixed with the Cabinet sub-committee on March 14 at Chandigarh to discuss their demands.

