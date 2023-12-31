Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 31

A 15-year-old Dalit girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped by two youths of Dhamana village near here on Sunday.

The two accused identified as Harsh Rana and Dinesh Gujjar are yet to be arrested.

According to information, the deceased an orphan was living with her 14-year-old brother and their maternal grandmother. Her brother used to look after cattle at home of village sarpanch in the area.

The brother informed the police that he along with his sister was returning home after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Nodhe Majra village yesterday when Harsh Rana and Dinesh Gujjar, the two youths from Dhamana started slapping them and pulled her sister to bushes. He said he got scared and ran towards his employer’s home. When they reached the returned to the spot the girl was crying. She said she was raped by the two youths, he alleged.

He said he along with his sister and grandmother went to the home of sarpanch at 8 pm where she consumed some poisonous substance following. The girl was taken to a private nursing home where she died today.

Nurpur Bedi SHO Gurwinder Singh said a case under Sections 323, 341, 363, 366, 376-D, 306 of IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act has been registered.

Raids are being conducted to nab the accused, he added.

#Dalits #Ropar