Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

In a letter written to the Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Member Gurjit Singh Aujla has raised concerns over the large number of dengue and chikungunya cases in the city and problems faced by the residents post-recovery.

While the official count of dengue and chikungunya cases is under 1,500, Aujla claimed that over 2 lakh people in the city have suffered from viral infections this year.

#Chikungunya #dengue #Lok Sabha