 Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

The Golden Temple and other gurdwaras at several places were tastefully decorated as religious fervour marked Gurpurab celebrations

A devotee lights a candle at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Amritsar, November 27, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, November 27

A large number of devotees on Monday thronged gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to mark the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Devotees reached Sikh shrines at several places, including Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Nada Sahib in Haryana’s Panchkula.

Long queues of people of different faiths were witnessed at gurdwaras in Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali, Anandpur Sahib and Patiala.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar and other gurdwaras at several places were tastefully decorated as religious fervour marked Gurpurab celebrations.

In Haryana, devotees thronged gurdwaras at Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirsa, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Sirsa.

In Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara.

In Chandigarh too, people thronged the gurdwaras on the occasion.

Governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana extended their greetings to people on the occasion.

