Dhaba gutted in Abohar

Abohar, March 19
A dhaba near the national highway on the outskirts of Abohar was reduced to ashes as a massive fire broke out there today afternoon.
A few people standing nearby risked their lives and took out the gas cylinders from the building to prevent a major tragedy. A fire tender reached the spot and the brigade controlled the fire.
According to sources, Raju, a resident of Ajit Nagar, had been running the dhaba for a few years and it was his only source of income.
Today Raju had gone to Malout for some work, when suddenly at around 5 pm, a fire broke out at the dhaba. He was informed about the mishap by someone over the phone.
Some neighbours called the fire brigade but by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the fire had taken gutted the entire premises.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...