Dhaba gutted in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 19

A dhaba near the national highway on the outskirts of Abohar was reduced to ashes as a massive fire broke out there today afternoon.

A few people standing nearby risked their lives and took out the gas cylinders from the building to prevent a major tragedy. A fire tender reached the spot and the brigade controlled the fire.

According to sources, Raju, a resident of Ajit Nagar, had been running the dhaba for a few years and it was his only source of income.

Today Raju had gone to Malout for some work, when suddenly at around 5 pm, a fire broke out at the dhaba. He was informed about the mishap by someone over the phone.

Some neighbours called the fire brigade but by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the fire had taken gutted the entire premises.

