Dismissed officers Raj Jit, Inderjit booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Special Task Force (STF) on drugs has booked the dismissed police officers Raj Jit Singh and Inderjit Singh for allegedly extorting money from several persons after booking them in false cases of drugs smuggling.

The duo had also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on May 16.

Inderjit (dismissed Inspector) is in jail while Raj Jit (dismissed AIG) has been on the run for more than a month. Both are also facing a Vigilance inquiry for allegedly owning disproportionate assets.

The case was registered on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann. He had on April 21 asked the VB to book both for extortion and corruption. However, the VB said the investigation for extortion did not come under its purview. Then, the STF was asked to take a legal opinion and register a case accordingly.

The basis of the cases are three investigation reports by a SIT formed in December 2017 on the directions of the High Court to look into acts of misconduct of the officers.

The reports said Inderjit indulged in drugs smuggling from Pakistan, sold drugs through his group of smugglers and touts and fabricated cases against innocent persons to extort money. He helped smugglers by leaving loopholes in his investigation.

The SIT also indicted his supervising officer, then SSP Raj Jit, for collusion in his activities. He was also indicted for extorting money from innocent victims in drugs smuggling charges.