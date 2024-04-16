 Malerkotla: District-level panel to keep social media in check during election : The Tribune India

Malerkotla: District-level panel to keep social media in check during election

The Malerkotla DC briefs officials on ECI guidelines on monitoring media.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 15

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi claimed to have completed proactive and comprehensive arrangements for keeping hawk’s eye on paid news, social media and other publicity materials which may be exploited by contestants and their supporters in segments falling under Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib LS constituencies in this district.

To convey information on poll to media and candidates

We have updated all members of the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell about the elements of various sections and subsections of the detailed instructions on the subject. We will ensure that the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell also serves as a pivotal hub for disseminating crucial information and updates related to the Lok Sabha election to the media and concerned candidates. — Pallavi, Malerkotla DC

Teams of government personnel from various departments, including skilled social media experts will work diligently round the clock to watch and analyse contents of various news reports and advertisements being inserted by the candidates and their supporters from time to time.

ADC (G) Rajpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, Amargarh ARO Gurmit Bansal, ARO Aparna MB, APRO Deepak Kapur, Election Tehsildar Brij Mohan and convener Manpreet Singh have been advised to monitor the progress and efficacy of the Media Certification and Media Monitoring Cell (MCMC) established at the District Election Office at administration block in Malerkotla.

Showing satisfaction over functioning of the cell, DC Pallavi claimed that adequate and fool-proof arrangements had been made to ensure adherence to the instructions and regulations set forth by the Election Commission regarding issuance of certificates and permission for election campaigns through mass media in form of paid news and advertisement material.

“We have updated all members of the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell about the elements of various sections and subsections of the detailed instructions on the subject and will ensure that the Media Certification and Monitoring Cell also serves as a pivotal hub for disseminating crucial information and updates related to the Lok Sabha election to the media and concerned candidates,” said DC Pallavi who is the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.

The DC said the ECI had made it mandatory to scrutinize the media, following complaints of rampant paid news during the ensuing poll. The district-level committee was consisted recently according to the guidelines of the Election Commission and it has since started functioning and started spreading information about the compliance of the guidelines by all candidates and their supporters.

