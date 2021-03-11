Don’t let kin interfere, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells ministers

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 25

After the sting operation against the now-sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and a dressing down by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over relatives trying to run departments, some ministers have reportedly sent their kin packing.

While some ministers, who met the CM yesterday for official work, were categorically told not to let their “relatives or friends” influence their decisions in the running of their respective departments, or they could run the risk of meeting a similar fate as their former colleague. At least two other ministers were called today and given a similar message.

This has happened in light of the fact that former Health Minister’s nephew, Pradeep Kumar, who was acting as his OSD, was reportedly seeking graft on his behalf. Both Singla and Pradeep were arrested yesterday.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said an unofficial feedback had reportedly been taken on the running of different departments and the extent of involvement of relatives of ministers. While the spouse of a minister is learnt to be getting “too involved” in the department’s functioning, the nephew of a minister having two major departments, too, has reportedly been attending official meetings and giving “unsolicited” advise in the administrative affairs. The son of another minister, too, is often seen in his department, interacting with visitors on the minister’s behalf.

The sting operation and the CM’s warning seem to have its effect on the ministers, who are believed to have asked their relatives to stay out of their departmental affairs, at least for the time being. Though conspiracy theories are abound on the reasons for sacking of the minister, most officers and ministers have preferred to remain tight-lipped.

Decisions reversed