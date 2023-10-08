Drone, 6.3 kg drugs seized

Chandigarh: The BSF seized a drone and 6.3 kg narcotics near the border in the Amritsar sector on Saturday. A packet containing heroin and a small packet containing 60 gm opium were found from fields along with a hexacopter. TNS
SGPC writes to NCM over Sikkim CM’s remarks
Amritsar: Upset over Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang’s statement pertaining to historic Gurdwara Dangmar Sahib, the SGPC today wrote to National Commission for Minorities (NCM), requesting it to take notice as the matter was sub judice. TNS
Sahney meets Jaishankhar
Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday urged EAM S Jaishankar to resume visa services for Canada at the earliest. Sahney handed over a memorandum expressing concern over sufferings of common man due to tension between India and Canada.
