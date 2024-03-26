Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), March 26
Police have gunned down a drug peddler after a team which had gone to arrest him in Miani Mewa village here was allegedly attacked on Tuesday.
According to sources, two policemen were injured after the accused Sucha Singh reportedly launched an attack on the team. However, in retaliation, the police gunned down the accused.
Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and further investigation was under way.
