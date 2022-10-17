Drug smuggler Amrik Singh’s escape: 11 held for providing logistic support

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 16

A fortnight after most-wanted drug smuggler Amrik Singh escaped from Government Rajindra Hospital here, the Patiala police have made breakthroughs in the case.

The police have arrested 11 accused, including two jail officials accompanying Amrik to the hospital, for their alleged role in the escape.

Taking advantage of the laxity of the Central Jail officials, Amrik escaped from the hospital, where the jail officials had taken him for treatment on October 1.

Considered a vital link between the cross-border heroin network and local drug dealers, the Patiala police have been trailing Amrik.

“We have arrested 11 accused on the charges of providing logistic support to Amrik Singh before and after his escape. We have deputed teams to trail him and anyone helping him during his escape,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.

Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedhna village in Patiala, is facing at least seven cases under the IPC, NDPS Act and the Arms Act. He has been involved in smuggling drugs since 2004. He was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for smuggling poppy husk by the Patiala district courts.

Documents in possession of The Tribune suggest that despite being intimated in writing by the Police Department that Amrik could escape during a court hearing or hospital visit, the jail officials did not follow the SOPs.

“Following specific intelligence inputs, it is intimated that Amrik Singh can get himself admitted to a hospital on one pretext or the other. During which, he can get help from gangsters and escape,” reads a letter sent to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, on July 29, by the Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police.

Contrary to the recommendations, the jail officials took Amrik to the hospital with only two jail warders, one of whom was allegedly not with the accused when he escaped.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Patiala Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana and Assistant Jail Superintendent Jagjit Singh.

