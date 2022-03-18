DSGMC president floats party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara

Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Thursday announced a new party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State), and said it would work as per panthic traditions of the Sikh community.

Addressing mediapersons, DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said Kalka has been elected chief patron of the new party.

MPS Chadha has been elected as president, Bhajan Singh Walia and Harvinder Singh KP have been elected as patrons. Kalka said a five-member committee has been formed, which would submit its report within 10 days.

Kalka said the party would work under the aegis of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and would work as per panthic traditions. He said the present leadership of Akali Dal has lost faith of Panth, which has been depicted through result of the 2022 Assembly poll. He said the SAD leadership failed to address the allegations of sacrilege against them.