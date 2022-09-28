Elderly man killed by grandson in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 27

In a tragic incident, a youth killed his grandfather in a fit of rage at Patli village in Talwandi Bhai. The suspect, Dharampreet Singh (20), reportedly killed his grandfather, Sukhdev Singh (70), with a 'tangli' (a sharp-edged farming tool) while Sukhdev was trying to pacify him over some issue.

ASI Amarjit Singh, Investigation Officer (IO), said Dharampreet used to live with his parents while Sukhdev was living with his wife Malkit Kaur in a rented house in the same village. “On Saturday night, Dharampreet came home drunk and started a quarrel with his parents. When his grandfather came to know about the incident, he reached there and tried to pacify his grandson. Sukhdev was injured when Dharampreet attacked him,” said the ASI.

The suspect fled the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, Sukhdev was admitted at Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College in Faridkot where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Talwandi Bhai police station, following a complaint lodged by Tirath Singh (son of the deceased and father of the suspect).

#Ferozepur