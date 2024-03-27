Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

Chandigarh/Patiala, March 27
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation "scam", official sources said.
A team of the ED from Delhi searched the residence of IAS officer Varun Roojam in Chandigarh. He is the Excise and Taxation Commissioner of Punjab.
The residence of Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman was also searched.
The guava scam pertains to the embezzlement of over Rs 130 crore by certain individuals, who planted guava trees on a land to be acquired by GMADA, in order to get a higher compensation for the land.
The scam was being investigated by the state Vigilance Bureau. More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now.
Meanwhile, the ED has detained Rajesh Dhiman from his official residence in Ferozepur and he is being brought to Patiala.
ED teams are still present at chartered accountant Anil Arora’s residence in Patiala. He and his wife are accused in the guava orchard scam.
