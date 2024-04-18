Abohar: Firing outside Guru Nanak Khalsa College, 3 arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 17

Preliminary investigation into the firing outside Guru Nanak Khalsa College on the city bypass near Abohar-Malout Road here on Tuesday reportedly indicated that some goons were hired to gain control of the college students’ union, even when no election was permitted by Panjab University. Such activities were also prohibited due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In spite of the prohibition, a group was trying to affix posters outside the college, which was opposed by a rival faction, resulting in a clash.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh received information on Tuesday at 10.30 am that two groups were fighting near the main gate of the college to gain supremacy of the students’ union. The police reached there in time to chase the fleeing miscreants.

The city-I police named seven miscreants in the FIR, three of them were arrested and allowed custody for interrogation today. Police teams chased the fleeing culprits for about 30 km. Mukesh Kumar, Jatin Kumar and Harish Kumar, alias Harry, were caught by the police. More persons were likely to be identified during interrogation.

The accused Mukesh Kumar is a farm worker while Jatin and Harish work as labourers. One .32 bore pistol, a .32 bore shell, two swords, one motorcycle and baseballs were recovered from the accused.

It reportedly surfaced that the informal election of president of the students’ union was planned without the permission of the college management.

A case has been registered under Sections 307, 160, 148, 149, 427 of the IPC and 25, 25 (7) (1) of the Arms Act.

