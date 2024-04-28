 Five held for abducting Malerkotla financier for Rs 10 lakh ransom : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Five held for abducting Malerkotla financier for Rs 10 lakh ransom

Five held for abducting Malerkotla financier for Rs 10 lakh ransom

Five held for abducting Malerkotla financier for Rs 10 lakh ransom

Accused in custody of police personnel at CIA Mahorana in Malerkotla.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 27

Continuing the crackdown launched against anti-social elements ahead of LS election, the police have succeeded in busting a gang of kidnappers who had made a futile attempt to kidnap a local financier from Dehliz Road area a week ago and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from him.

Though the suspects had released the victim at Khanna following a prompt and coordinated action by the police, they had succeeded in fleeing and remained outside of the reach of the police for seven days.

Five kidnappers, identified as Anwar Khan Rabbi of Dehliz Road Ahmedgarh, Anwar Khan Rabbi of Dehliz Road in Ahmedgarh, Jagjit Singh Jatin of Dada Motor locality in Ludhiana, Navi Alam of Madarasa Janta Nagar area Ludhiana, Sayal and Chand of Raipur Colony in Yamunanagar (now residents of Shakti Nagar area in Ludhiana).

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that teams of personnel supervised and led by SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal, DSP (D) Satish Kumar, DSP Ahmedgarh Amritpal Singh, SHO City Sukhpal Kaur, CIA in-charge Harjinder Singh and District Cyber Cell in-charge Gurpreet Kaur had succeeded in solving a week-old kidnapping case.

The suspects had pretended to ‘raid’ residence of a local financier Harsh Thukral Vicky at Dehliz Road in the afternoon on last Saturday. The suspects came in a car and four of them intruded the house and threatened the family of dire consequences in case they raised any alarm. Before abducting Vicky, the suspects took away mobiles of other members of the family too.

Acting on the statement of the victim’s father Gulshan Thukral, the Ahmedgarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 365, 387, 419, 120 and 34 of the IPC against unidemtified kidnappers and immediately swung into action. Meanwhile, the abductors had demanded ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release Vicky.

Though the kidnappers had released the victim at Khanna itself, they succeeded in fleeing. Vicky was brought from Khanna and handed over to the family within a few hours of the kidnapping.

It was due to persistent technical analysis of mobile towers from Ahmedgarh to Khanna that District Cyber Cell team led by Gurpreet Kaur identified all the suspects, who were arrested by personnel led by CIA in-charge Harjinder Singh from different places today.

Though the suspects have confessed to have abducted the victim on the fateful day, the investigating team is yet to ascertain their past criminal records. The car used in the crime has also been recovered.

Suspects had feigned to ‘raid’

The suspects had pretended to ‘raid’ residence of a local financier Harsh Thukral Vicky at Dehliz Road in the afternoon on last Saturday. The suspects came in a car and four of them intruded the house and threatened the family of dire consequences in case they raised any alarm. Before abducting Vicky, the suspects took away mobiles of other members of the family too. Acting on the statement of the victim’s father Gulshan Thukral, the Ahmedgarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 365, 387, 419, 120 and 34 of the IPC against unidentified kidnappers.

#Malerkotla


