Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

PTI

New Delhi, April 1

Former AAP MP from Punjab’s Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi, on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders here.

His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat.

Dharamvir Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

Gandhi, who is a doctor by profession, later quit the AAP in 2016 and formed his own outfit Nawan Punjab Party, which he merged with the Congress on Monday.

Party leaders Pawan Khera and AICC in-charge for Punjab, Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa welcomed Gandhi into the party fold.

Bajwa said the Congress will be strengthened with his joining while Warring said such professionals joining the the party is a good sign.

#Congress #Lok Sabha