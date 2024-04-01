 Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Dharamvir Gandhi had won 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former Patiala AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress in the presence of party leaders Pawan Khaira, Pratap Bajwa and others, in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, April 1

Former AAP MP from Punjab’s Patiala, Dharamvir Gandhi, on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders here.

His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat.

Dharamvir Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

Gandhi, who is a doctor by profession, later quit the AAP in 2016 and formed his own outfit Nawan Punjab Party, which he merged with the Congress on Monday.

Party leaders Pawan Khera and AICC in-charge for Punjab, Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa welcomed Gandhi into the party fold.

Bajwa said the Congress will be strengthened with his joining while Warring said such professionals joining the the party is a good sign.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

2
India

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

3
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

4
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

5
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

6
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

7
Delhi

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

8
India

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

9
Entertainment

Aamir Khan my favourite, watched ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ 4 times: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

10
India

President confers Bharat Ratna on LK Advani, lauds his role in Ram Mandir construction

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

No coercive action against Congress over tax demand notices in view of Lok Sabha election: I-T Dept to Supreme Court

No coercive action against Congress over tax demand notices in view of Lok Sabha election: I-T Dept to Supreme Court

Bench lists the matter for hearing in July after the summer ...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Dharamvir Gandhi had won 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP c...

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study