Moga: Gangster held, 3 hand grenades & 2 pistols seized

Moga, October 4

The police have arrested a gangster and seized two pistols, 55 live cartridges and three hand grenades from him.

A senior police official said the gangster, Harpreet Singh, was travelling in a car from Bathinda to Amritsar to supply the explosives, arms and ammunition. After getting a tip-off about his movement, the police intercepted him.

A police official claimed

that Harpreet was in touch with Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Dala, associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force. He also has links with Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, and Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, both residing in Manila, the Philippines.

“They are trying to disturb the law and order situation in Punjab with the help of radical elements,” the official said, adding that the police were keeping a hawk’s eye on the movement of terrorists sponsored by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Preliminary probe revealed that Vijay Singh of Chand Nawan village (Moga), and Ranjodh Singh of Ganji Gulab village brought these explosives, arms and ammunition from the International Border. It was sent to the Indian side by Pakistani agents at the behest of Arshdeep Singh. One Amandeep Singh lodged in the Hoshiarpur

jail was also involved in anti-national activities along with them.

