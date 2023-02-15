 Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes : The Tribune India

Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes

Says won’t provide next instalment of Rs 546 cr for National Health Mission to Punjab

Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes


Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, February 14

Irked over the turning of health wellness centres (HWC) into Aam Aadmi Clinics, the Centre has threatened Punjab that central funding for National Health Mission (NHM) would be stopped.

Changes made by Punjab

  • The name Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres has been changed to Aam Aadmi Clinic
  • The outer surface of the buildings should have been yellow but Punjab changed it as per own convenience
  • The building, doors and windows should have communication graphics in circles but Punjab has put CM Mann’s photographs

A letter addressed to Principal Secretary, Health, VK Meena on February 6 by Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Roli Singh has stated that in the current financial year, the Government of India has already released central share of Rs 438 crore for National Health Mission. But the state government deviated from the mandate and branded HWCs as Aam Aadmi Clinics. So it won’t be able to provide the next instalment of around Rs 546 crore to the state government under the scheme.

The letter said that in financial year 2022-23, Punjab has been given approval of Rs 1,114.57 crore under NHM in the ratio of 60:40 (central share: state share).

An amount of Rs 438.46 crore has already been released so far towards the central share for the current year to the state. Further, the state has been provided with an approval of Rs 401.12 crore under 15th Finance Commission and Rs 145.62 crore under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission for the financial year 2022-23.

“By not adhering to the provisions of the MoU and not following the guidelines issued for Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) and developing the branding of these facilities as Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state has vitiated the spirit of the scheme of AB-HWC and defaulted on its commitment.”

The letter asked the state government to ensure that the facade branding of all AB-HWCs, where healthcare services are being provided with support from NHM, is completed as per norms.

The letter further said that it seems that state has violated the provisions of the MoU.

There are around 3,000 HWCs in the state. Out of those, around 400, which were being run in primary health centres, have been converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state.

However, beginning in May 2018, the Centre had been asking states to ensure facade branding of HWCs as per the design manual of National Health Mission for HWCs.

Punjab was specifically warned from any further deviations of the guidelines and to ensure branding. The state had also executed an MoU with the Centre as per NHM framework which mandates compliance of guidelines issued under NHM by the state. Principal Secretary Health VK Meena could not be contacted.

