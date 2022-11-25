I-T raids on leading Ludhiana jewellers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Income Tax Department today raided the premises of prominent city businessmen, including Nikkamal Jewellers, Mall Road; Sardar Jewellers, Ghumar Mandi; and Mani Ram Balwant Rai, near Pavilion Mall.

Income Tax department raids at Sardar Jeweller at Ghumar mandi. Tribune photo

A total of 26 premises were searched. An official said, “It is mandatory for jewellers to take a copy of PAN card from customers buying jewellery above Rs 2 lakh. Many jewellers split the bills to keep these under Rs 2 lakh so that customers’ details remain unknown.”

The department was expecting to unearth a huge tax evasion, he said.