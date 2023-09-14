INDIA Bloc: Bittu asks Congress leaders to keep off double-talk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Amid the strong opposition of Punjab Congress leaders to any alliance with AAP for the 2024 General Election, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today asked the party leaders to give clarity on the issue to workers.

During several meetings of the INDIA bloc, the Congress high command has shared the stage with AAP and other parties.

“Instead of opposing the alliance for personal reasons, the leaders should desist from giving any statement that goes against the party high command. If anyone has any opposition to the proposed alliance, the leaders should tell the high command. There should be no double-talk on the alliance,” said Bittu.

In the last few days, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa have opposed alliance with AAP stating that the ruling party was pursuing vendetta politics in the state.

#Congress #Ravneet Bittu