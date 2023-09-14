INDIA Bloc: Bittu asks Congress leaders to keep off double-talk

Chandigarh, September 13
Amid the strong opposition of Punjab Congress leaders to any alliance with AAP for the 2024 General Election, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today asked the party leaders to give clarity on the issue to workers.
During several meetings of the INDIA bloc, the Congress high command has shared the stage with AAP and other parties.
“Instead of opposing the alliance for personal reasons, the leaders should desist from giving any statement that goes against the party high command. If anyone has any opposition to the proposed alliance, the leaders should tell the high command. There should be no double-talk on the alliance,” said Bittu.
In the last few days, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa have opposed alliance with AAP stating that the ruling party was pursuing vendetta politics in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17
2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag
Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...
INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...