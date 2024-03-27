INDIA VOTES 2024: Punjab, Rajasthan police join hands to keep vigil on inter-state border

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, March 26
The Punjab and Rajasthan police will be on their toes for long as the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections has already started. Nominations for the April 19 poll are being submitted in west Rajasthan whereas polling in Punjab will be held on June 1.
In view of the upcoming elections, a meeting for better police coordination between the neighbouring states was held today at Sriganganagar, which is 40 km away from Abohar. The meeting was attended by Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash, Faridkot Range DIG Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Ferozepur DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain, Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Meena, Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav, Hanumangarh SP Vikas Sangwan and other senior officials.
They discussed ways to thwart the possible attempts to disrupt the fair election process.
The purpose of the meeting was to maintain better coordination between the police of the two states and ensure that criminals do not hide in states after committing an incident.
Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain said joint efforts would be made by the police of both states for better coordination, adding that the border posts and barriers would be strengthened.
The officials later jointly inspected the inter-state barriers and discussed modalities to prevent the movement of drug peddlers and other antisocial elements.
