Jathedar's remarks draw ire of Rajoana's sister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, adopted sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana (who is on death row), has shot back at Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh after his remarks that Sikhs should not expect justice from the government delivered on June 6.

In a Facebook post a day after his June 6 statement, she suggested that if Sikhs were not to seek justice from the government, he (Jathedar) should direct the SGPC to withdraw its mercy petition for her brother which was filed 12 years ago and is still under consideration.

She also took a jibe at the Jathedar’s presence during AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra’s engagement and said, “Balwant Singh Rajoana has said that if we are not to seek justice from the government, then we might as well participate in weddings of rulers, relish ladoos and accept Z security cover.”