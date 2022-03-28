Jimpa wants booster shot for health sector

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, March 27
First-time MLA from Hoshiarpur Brahm Shankar Jimpa (57) has his priorities clearly defined. He wants to revamp the healthcare and educational system of the constituency, and ensure timely delivery of services to the people.
Revenue and Water Resources Minister Jimpa recently visited the Hoshiarpur civil hospital and had meetings with officials. Taking note of the shortcomings, he asked the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and other officials to plug the gaps and update him on the action taken.
Revamp on cards
I want public health facilities to be on a par with private hospitals. I am against political interference in health services. Doctors must work for the people instead of taking orders from politicians. — Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Hoshiarpur MLA
He says, “I am against political interference in health services. Doctors must work for the people instead of taking directions from politicians. Doctors will have the right to refuse my order if they consider it to be not in the interest of the public.”
Health facilities, Jimpa says, will be upgraded on a par with the private sector. “I want that people of my segment to prefer Hoshiarpur civil hospital to a private facility. The vacant posts will be filled and more specialties will be added to the civil hospital.”
Jimpa, who has studied up to BA II, is also keen on improving the condition of government schools.
“I will try my best to implement the Right to Service Act in letter and spirit. The civic body will be overhauled. Being the Revenue Minister, I will ensure the department will be revamped,” adds Jimpa.
