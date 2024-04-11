 Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

No check at gate: Students | Security outsourced: Principal

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Government Ripudaman College in Nabha.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 10

Negligence on the part of the authorities at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha, has come to the fore in the case of the horrific “gangrape” of an 18-year-old Dalit girl. The crime, which took place on the college campus in broad daylight on March 27, was perpetrated by three outsiders “who would visit the college every other day”. The incident has raised security concerns at the college which has close to 3,000 students, mostly from rural background.

A student, on condition of anonymity, told The Tribune that outsiders on the campus was a common sight. “Youths from nearby areas often sneak in and hang around on the campus,” he said. On college security, he said there were a couple of guards deployed at the gate, but they hardly stop anyone or check ID cards of students.

SC/ST Act added to FIR; NHRC takes note

  • Cops added SC/ST Act to the FIR registered against 3 accused; one still absconding
  • The National Human Rights Commission has sought a report on the incident

Hartej Kaur, college principal, said: “Till the registration of an FIR, we were unaware of any such incident on the premises. A home science laboratory is next to the alleged crime spot and an attendant is usually present there, but she heard nothing.”

When asked about outsiders entering the college, she said: “The college has a student strength of 3,000. We have private security, which is outsourced.” Talking to The Tribune, victim’s father said, “Despite being a daily wager, I ensured that my daughter continued higher studies. She suffers from a kidney ailment and weighs a mere 32 kg. I will never send her back to college.”

“I am a Dalit and my relatives always objected to her going to college. But I wanted my daughter to become an officer. But her dreams are over and so are mine,” he added.

The victim has shifted out of her village to stay with her maternal aunt. “She is shattered. The accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Strangely, hundreds of students study at the college, but no one came to her rescue,” her father alleged.

Meanwhile, the police have added the stringent SC/ST Act to the FIR. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sought a report on the incident.

An FIR under Sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC was registered against Davinder, Ravneet Singh and Harry (yet to be arrested). “Raids are on to nab the third accused. I am monitoring the case,” Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said the NHRC had sought a report. “I have directed the Nabha SDM and Patiala police to submit a report on the incident,” he said.

#Dalits


