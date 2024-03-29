Sangrur liquor tragedy: All 28 patients discharged

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 28

All 28 persons, who fell ill due to consumption of “spurious liquor” in Gujjran and Tibbi Ravidaspura in Sunam etc, have returned to their homes after recovery from various government and private hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal today said that even after their return, the health authorities would continuously monitor their health to deal with any problem. District administration was on high alert and strict vigil was being kept in the affected villages and nearby areas against spurious liquor, he added.

He said that Departments of Police and Excise had constituted vigilance teams to check smuggling of liquor in the district. He said as the model code of conduct was in force in the district, a large number of flying squads were operational to keep a sharp eye on all kinds of activities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur