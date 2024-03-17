Lok Sabha polls: Abohar civic body removes political hoardings

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 16

Within a few hours of the Election Commission of India announcing Lok Sabha election’s schedule, the administration swung into action to enforce the Model Code of Conduct here.

Under the direction of Abohar Sub Divisional Magistrate, the municipal corporation launched a drive to pull down the flex boards of all the political leaders.

Abohar Municipal Corporation workers remove hoardings of political parties after announcement of poll schedule. Tribune photo

MC chief sanitary inspector Jaswinder Singh said that today the drive to remove the flex boards having politicians’ pictures and publicity messages has started from the main roads of the city and all such boards will be removed soon. He said that no political party will be allowed to put up a flex board without the approval of the SDM. If anyone puts up such a board, action will be taken.

Interestingly, the supporters of some of the Aam Aadmi Party activists, who were appointed members of the ruling party’s various wings or on official posts this week, had removed dozens of commercial flex boards and installed ‘welcome boards’ on the approved sites even when the private advertisers had paid the prescribed fee with the competent authorities.

