Mining Inspector abducted, thrashed in Fazilka, 3 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 5

A Mining Inspector was reportedly abducted and thrashed by some persons involved in illegal sand mining in Fazilka district. Three persons have been arrested and six others, including three women, have been booked.

Kailash Dhaka, posted as Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district, in a statement recorded to the police said when he was on way for an official work on a bike, he noticed a tractor-trailer carrying sand near Saido Ke village.

When he tried to stop it, driver Babbi, a resident of Roomawala village, accelerated the speed of the tractor. Dhaka chased it and made a video of the tractor-trailer.

He said the driver called up his companion who intercepted him and hit his bike as a result of which he fell on the ground. He again got up and continued chasing the tractor.

The driver took the tractor to a secluded place where he, his accomplice Gurmej Singh and seven others, including three women, reached there and started beating him up and took him to their house and thrashed him.

Dhaka said that the accused snatched his mobile phone and deleted the video of carrying illegal sand. Dhaka was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Jalalabad.

Dhaka also stated that the accused prepared a video in which they were heard saying that a person, claiming himself to be the department official, was demanding a bribe from them.

The accused Babbi and Gurmej Singh of Chhota Fallianwala village and Sonu have been arrested.

