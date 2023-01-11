Moga panchayat bans sale of liquor, tobacco

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Dagru (Moga), January 10

Disturbed over the growing drug menace in the rural areas, the panchayat of Dagru village in the district today banned the sale of tobacco and liquor in the village.

With his grocery store located in a busy lane of the village, Navdeep Singh has decided to stop selling tobacco products after the panchayat urged all shopkeepers to do so.

Other shopkeepers say they do not want youths should fall in the death trap of drugs. So, selling of all tobacco products was banned in the village with a unanimous decision, they said.

Dagru village sarpanch Sukhjinder Singh said the decision to ban the sale of intoxicants and liquor was taken by the panchayat unanimously with the support of all NGOs working in the area.

“We all know that tobacco is not a narcotic substance but the death of youths in the state due to drug overdose has left an indelible mark on the minds of villagers forcing us to take this step in the interest of all,” he said.

Satpal Singh, a panchayat member, said any shopkeeper found selling tobacco products or a chemist selling schdule-H drugs would be fined Rs 10,000 by the panchayat. Besides, the shop would be closed for one month for violating the panchayat order, he said.

The panchayat has also demanded that the Excise and Taxation Department should instruct liquor contractors not to sell alcohol within residential areas of the village.

