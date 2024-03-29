Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives.

They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan. One pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle was seized.

All three were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity and under the Arms Act and NDPS.

They were living in Mohali by concealing their identities.

