Chandigarh, March 29
In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by US-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives.
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan. One pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle was seized.
All three were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity and under the Arms Act and NDPS.
They were living in Mohali by concealing their identities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan