2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, December 15
Two criminals were injured in a police encounter near Saneta on Kharar-Landran road on Saturday afternoon.
Rajpura resident Paramjit Singh alias Prince and Kurukshetra resident Karanjit Singh were involved in 12 heinous crimes.
Prince took two bullets and Karanjit one. There was a bullet mark on the windshield of the Swift Dzire car that had no registration plate.
The duo was involved in multiple extortion threat cases in Zirakpur.
Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, "One of the suspects, Paramjit, had reportedly extorted money from his father by staging his own kidnapping. Police are verifying the incident."
Police seized a pistol and impounded two snatched cars -- a taxi snatched from Kharar on November 28 and a jeep from a Mohali resident a few months back from them.
Both were seriously injured and taken to the Civil Hospital at Mohali. The forensic team has reached the spot.
