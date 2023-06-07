NIA conducts raids on premises of Arshdeep Singh Dalla’s accomplices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The NIA today said a day after a Mohali special court declared Arshdeep Singh Dalla a proclaimed offender (PO) in a targeted killing conspiracy case, the agency conducted raids at several places linked with accomplices of the Canada-based “individual designated terrorist” in Punjab and Haryana.

10 locations searched The NIA said the raids were conducted at 10 locations on the premises of accomplices of Dalla and his close aide Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, currently living in the Philippines, in a case registered suo motu by the agency on August 20, 2022

The NIA said the raids were conducted at 10 locations on the premises of accomplices of Dala and his close aide and absconder Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, currently living in the Philippines, in a case registered suo motu by the agency on August 20, 2022.

“Incriminating material, including digital devices, was seized during today’s raids, conducted as part of the NIA’s crackdown on ‘individual terrorists’ and terrorist outfits engaged in criminal/terrorist activities in India. Six accused have so far been arrested in the case,” it said.

The NIA said the case related to the terror activities of proscribed terrorist organisations, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

“Such activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosive and IEDs across international borders. The smuggled goods are for use by operatives and members of terror outfits, and organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions and targeted killings,” the NIA said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Dalla, as well as his accomplices based abroad, including Manpreet Peeta in the Philippines, are continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of the banned terrorist outfit KTF, the agency said.

They are raising funds for banned terrorist activities through extortion and other means, and carrying out smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border, it said.

Dalla was declared a “listed terrorist” under the UAPA in January this year through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He is accused of various offences, including targeted killings, attempted murder and extortion for raising funds for terrorist activities.

Dalla was declared a PO in a case relating to a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar. Kamaldeep Sharma, the priest at a temple in Bharsinghpur village in Phillaur, was attacked on January 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday sent Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amrik Singh, two “wanted” accomplices of Dalla, to judicial custody after their NIA custody ended in connection with a UAPA case.

#arshdeep singh #Canada #Mohali