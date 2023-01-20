Ninder Ghugianvi appointed ‘resident writer’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Eminent Punjabi writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Ninder Ghugianvi has been appointed as a ‘resident writer’ at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi VishwaVidyalaya,Wardha.

Prof Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, said Ghugianvi’s would promote Punjabi language and it would be a matter of pride to publish works of 47-year-old writer, who has authored 57 books.

Registrar Kadar Nawaz Khan said Ghugianvi would pen down two books on literature.