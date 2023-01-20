Ninder Ghugianvi appointed ‘resident writer’

Chandigarh, January 19
Eminent Punjabi writer and Sahitya Akademi winner Ninder Ghugianvi has been appointed as a ‘resident writer’ at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi VishwaVidyalaya,Wardha.
Prof Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, said Ghugianvi’s would promote Punjabi language and it would be a matter of pride to publish works of 47-year-old writer, who has authored 57 books.
Registrar Kadar Nawaz Khan said Ghugianvi would pen down two books on literature.
