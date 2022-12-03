NRI detained at Kartarpur Corridor after BSF finds cartridges in his bag

Tribune News Service

Kartarpur Corridor, Dec 2

The security agencies manning the Kartarpur Corridor remained on a high alert throughout the day after a Canada-based NRI was found carrying live ammunition in his bag at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) while crossing over to Pakistan.

This is the first such incident ever since the corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2019.

Allowed to travel to Pakistan However, after initial questioning, he was allowed to travel to Pakistan with the assurance that he would report at the Dera Baba Nanak police station once he returns.

Security at the ICP, which is the last point for immigration, customs and security purposes before pilgrims cross over, is always stringent. However, the agencies took it to another level today after the incident in the morning. State-of-the-art cameras and allied security equipment has been installed at the corridor ever since it was opened to the general public.

The ICP is manned by the Army, BSF, Punjab Police and central intelligence agencies. It falls in the jurisdiction of the Batala police district.

SSP Satinder Singh confirmed the incident. The man has been identified as Harpal Singh (55), a resident of Bhullar Patti village in Moga district, who lives in Canada. He was immediately detained and taken to the Dera Baba Nanak police station for questioning.

However, after initial questioning, he was allowed to travel to Pakistan with the assurance that he would report at the Dera Baba Nanak police station once he returns.

A police officer said during the checking at the ICP, Harpal was found carrying four live cartridges and an empty one, of a .32 revolver. “BSF officials immediately handed him over to officials of the Dera Baba Nanak police station,” he said.

“Prima facie it appears that Harpal had no intention of breaching the security. It seems to be a genuine mistake. Moreover, he holds a valid arms licence. However, to be on the right side, we have asked our Moga counterparts to provide us with the detailed record about his licence. Investigations are on,” said the SSP.

BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi corroborated the SSP’s statement and added that “he was inadvertently carrying the ammunition.”

#Border Security Force BSF #Canada #gurdwara kartarpur sahib #Pakistan