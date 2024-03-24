One week on, Abohar minor girl awaits action against molester

Abohar, March 23
As the city-2 police allegedly delayed the action for a week on the complaint by a Subhash Nagar against a youth who attempted to molest his minor cousin sister, the miscreants allegedly attacked the complainant today using sharp-edged weapons. The incident took place in broad daylight near the rail overbridge on the College Road after which, the attackers fled.
One 22-year-old Vishal of Subhash Nagar, who is undergoing treatment, alleged that about a week ago, a youth from the same locality had molested his minor cousin sister. When he stopped and warned him, the latter scuffled.
After this, they lodged a complaint with the city-2 police on March 17, demanding action against the youth, but no action was taken. After this, they again lodged a complaint with the police on March 20 but it was ignored, he alleged.
Today, four bikers attacked Vishal with sharp-edged weapons due to which he fell on the road in a bleeding state and the miscreants ran away. People nearby took him to the government hospital.
According to doctors, Vishal received 12 stitches on his head. Police said an investigation was on. — OC
ANOTHER INCIDENT
A day earlier, a woman was attacked by some miscreants when she opposed a bid to molest her minor daughter in Arya Nagar under the same police station’s jurisdiction. Even when the Civil Hospital had sent the Medico Legal Report to the police station, a case was yet to be registered. The woman was undergoing treatment in the hospital.
