Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Bathinda, March 4
Around 1,000 Indian students have been stranded in the city of Pesochin, about 11 km from Kharkiv, without food for the past two days.
Talking to The Tribune from Pesochin, Meenu Kaur of Ralla village in Mansa said: “I haven’t eaten anything for the past two days. The situation here is quite bad and taking a toll on us. Though the embassy had told us to leave Kharkiv, we were not allowed to board train at the station. Somehow we managed to reach Pesochin. We don’t know whether we will be able to return safely.” Another student said: “We have walked a lot over the past few days. We don’t have anything to eat. We request the government to evacuate us from here.”
