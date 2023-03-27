Over 29% surplus rain in March, Punjab affected most

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 26

In an unusual development, the country recorded over 29 per cent excess rainfall this month so far. Against the long period average (LPA) of 25.1 mm of rain, the country received 32.6 mm till Sunday.

Of the four geographical regions of India, the east and northeast areas — with 51.9 mm of rain against the LPA of 42.7 mm — received the highest rain till March 26, revealed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the northwest region received 33.8 mm of rain, which is 17 per cent less than the normal 40.7 mm for the region till March 26. Punjab, one of the agrarian states in the region, recorded 54 mm of rain till Sunday against the normal of 20.8 mm, 159 per cent higher, which was enough to damage the wheat crop in vast areas across the state. The central region received 20.3 mm of rain, which is 207 per cent higher than the LPA of 6.6 mm.

Elaborating on the reasons of unusually higher rainfall, the IMD said it was due to the movement of two consecutive active western disturbances (during March 16-20 and March 19-22) and the formation of cyclonic circulations from southwest Rajasthan towards the northeast Rajasthan. The IMD on Sunday predicted fresh rain and thunderstorm over the northeast and east regions.